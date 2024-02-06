Cape County reports record increase in virus cases

Two area residents died because of COVID-19 Wednesday, and Cape Girardeau County marked its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The deaths came in Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new cases of the disease Wednesday, a day after reporting 54 new cases. The county’s total number of cases as of Wednesday was 3,312, with 2,820 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Active cases in the county grew by 72 to 439 on Wednesday, a day after falling below 400 (367) for the first time since mid-September.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 283, with 224 recoveries, 19 active cases and 40 deaths. Active cases in such facilities have decreased in recent weeks.