Cape County reports increase in coronavirus recoveries Wednesday

Cape Girardeau County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 527. Of those new cases, six were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were from Jackson and four from elsewhere in the county.

Sixty-six new recoveries were reported in the county Wednesday. There are currently 341 recoveries and three deaths in the county.

Scott County reported eight new cases Wednesday (267 total, 197 recoveries, 13 deaths).