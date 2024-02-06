All sections
NewsJuly 23, 2020

Cape County reports increase in coronavirus recoveries Wednesday

Cape Girardeau County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 527. Of those new cases, six were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were from Jackson and four from elsewhere in the county. Sixty-six new recoveries were reported in the county Wednesday. There are currently 341 recoveries and three deaths in the county...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 527. Of those new cases, six were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were from Jackson and four from elsewhere in the county.

Sixty-six new recoveries were reported in the county Wednesday. There are currently 341 recoveries and three deaths in the county.

Scott County reported eight new cases Wednesday (267 total, 197 recoveries, 13 deaths).

Stoddard County reported two new cases, for a total of 179, with 148 recoveries and nine deaths.

One new case was reported in Bollinger County (52 total, 33 recoveries, zero deaths).

One new case was also reported in Perry County (188 cases, 152 recoveries, four deaths).

In Illinois, Alexander County reported one new case, for a total of 30, with 19 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County reported no new cases (245 total, 156 recoveries, 18 deaths).

