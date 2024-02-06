Cape County reports four new coronavirus cases

Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable.
There are 56 reported in the city of Cape Girardeau, 41 in Jackson and 37 elsewhere in the county. Five cases are connected with the May 29-31 Lake of the Ozarks boat party.
Perry County reported one new case Saturday (85 cases, 60 recoveries, zero deaths). Of those 85 cases, two are probable.
