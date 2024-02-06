All sections
NewsJune 13, 2020

Cape County reports four new coronavirus cases

Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable.  There are 56 reported in the city of Cape Girardeau, 41 in Jackson and 37 elsewhere in the county. Five cases are connected with the May 29-31 Lake of the Ozarks boat party.

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable. 

There are 56 reported in the city of Cape Girardeau, 41 in Jackson and 37 elsewhere in the county. Five cases are connected with the May 29-31 Lake of the Ozarks boat party. 

Perry County reported one new case Saturday (85 cases, 60 recoveries, zero deaths). Of those 85 cases, two are probable. 

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

