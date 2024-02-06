Cape County reports 36 new coronavirus cases, surpasses 400 total

On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since its Monday update, for a total of 434, with 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. Saint Francis reports 12 current hospitalizations, and Southeast Hospital reports 11.

Scott County reported four new cases Wednesday, adding to the county’s total of 231, with 162 recoveries and 13 deaths. Cases are concentrated in the 20 to 29 age group with 48 cases, followed by the 80+ age group with 38.

Stoddard County reported two new cases (160 total, 129 recoveries, nine deaths). The county reported the highest concentration of cases in the 50 to 59 age range, with 24 cases.

Bollinger County also reported two new cases (30 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).