NewsJuly 16, 2020

Cape County reports 36 new coronavirus cases, surpasses 400 total

On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since its Monday update, for a total of 434, with 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. Saint Francis reports 12 current hospitalizations, and Southeast Hospital reports 11. ...

Nicolette Baker

On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since its Monday update, for a total of 434, with 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. Saint Francis reports 12 current hospitalizations, and Southeast Hospital reports 11.

Scott County reported four new cases Wednesday, adding to the county’s total of 231, with 162 recoveries and 13 deaths. Cases are concentrated in the 20 to 29 age group with 48 cases, followed by the 80+ age group with 38.

Stoddard County reported two new cases (160 total, 129 recoveries, nine deaths). The county reported the highest concentration of cases in the 50 to 59 age range, with 24 cases.

Bollinger County also reported two new cases (30 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).

Perry County reported one new case since Monday’s update — the county reports 186 total cases, 124 recoveries and four deaths. Most of the county’s cases are concentrated in the 60 to 69 age range. Zero residents are hospitalized.

Three new cases were reported in Union County in Illinois — a man in his 20s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s. The county currently reports 214 total cases, 142 recoveries and 17 deaths. Alexander County, Illinois, reported no new cases (25 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).

Cape Girardeau County will host a community testing event for all Missouri residents this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, individuals can visit Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for free COVID-19 testing.

Anyone interested in being tested may register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Local News
