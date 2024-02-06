All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2021

Cape County reopens vaccine waitlist

COVID-19 vaccinators -- and therefore vaccine dose sign-up lists -- have proliferated around the state in recent weeks, and there has been much confusion over where and when to sign up to receive a vaccine dose. Given the state will enter the next segment of vaccinations Monday (Phase 1B, Tier 3, critical infrastructure personnel), Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced Thursday they are reactivating the county's vaccine waitlist...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

COVID-19 vaccinators -- and therefore vaccine dose sign-up lists -- have proliferated around the state in recent weeks, and there has been much confusion over where and when to sign up to receive a vaccine dose.

Given the state will enter the next segment of vaccinations Monday (Phase 1B, Tier 3, critical infrastructure personnel), Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced Thursday they are reactivating the county's vaccine waitlist.

"We initially shut down the waitlist to transition to Missouri Navigator, but in order to work more easily with local partners, we decided to use another system," a release stated. "The information gathered will be used for our future first-dose clinics and will also be a resource for our local vaccinator partners. The waitlist data will be securely shared with other local vaccinators, so our community can learn about upcoming clinics as soon as possible. We will also do our best to keep those on the list updated."

From left, Joy Baldwin receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from pharmacist Catherine Heaton at the 4H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
From left, Joy Baldwin receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from pharmacist Catherine Heaton at the 4H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
The waitlist is available at www.cognitoforms.com/SoutheastMissouriStateUniversity1/covid19vaccineinformationandwaitinglist, the health center's website and at www.keepcapestrong.com, which features links to several area waitlists.

The state's comprehensive waitlist, Missouri Navigator, is the waitlist used for mass vaccination events, such as those staffed by National Guard troops.

The local health officials said signing up through Navigator could result in an appointment for a vaccine dose.

"We do recommend people sign up for Missouri Navigator because it will allow you to schedule an appointment at any Mass Vaccination Clinic in Missouri if you meet the active phases," the release stated.

Visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov to view the list of individuals eligible for a vaccine dose.

