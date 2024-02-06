Cape County reopens vaccine waitlist

COVID-19 vaccinators -- and therefore vaccine dose sign-up lists -- have proliferated around the state in recent weeks, and there has been much confusion over where and when to sign up to receive a vaccine dose.

Given the state will enter the next segment of vaccinations Monday (Phase 1B, Tier 3, critical infrastructure personnel), Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced Thursday they are reactivating the county's vaccine waitlist.

"We initially shut down the waitlist to transition to Missouri Navigator, but in order to work more easily with local partners, we decided to use another system," a release stated. "The information gathered will be used for our future first-dose clinics and will also be a resource for our local vaccinator partners. The waitlist data will be securely shared with other local vaccinators, so our community can learn about upcoming clinics as soon as possible. We will also do our best to keep those on the list updated."