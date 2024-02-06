Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality

Cape Girardeau County officials reported the county’s eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday.
The death comes a day after the county’s seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Monday’s death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesday’s reported death involved a person in the 80-89 age bracket.
The county’s Public Health Center reported 17 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 910. Of the new cases, 15 were in the City of Cape Girardeau and two were in Jackson. Officials said 25 additional patients have recovered from the virus, making the total number of recoveries 739.
Southeast Missouri State University has reported a total of 16 virus cases on campus. Eleven of those cases involved students, and five involved university employees. Most of the cases were reported at the rate of about one per day. However, on Aug. 12, four cases — two employees and two students — were reported to be positive virus cases, and Aug. 20, five new student cases were reported.
Officials in Perry County, Missouri, reported 26 new cases from their last report, making the county’s total number of cases 318. However, the county also reported 21 additional recoveries, making the total number of recoveries from the virus 273. Four county residents have died from the virus. Of the county’s cases, the age group with the highest total is 50-59, followed closely by those in the 20-29 age group.
Scott County reported seven new cases, pushing its total number of cases to 585, with 442 recoveries (up 17 from Monday’s report) and 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County reported four new cases (296 total, 237 recoveries, nine deaths), and Bollinger County reported one new case (119 total, 94 recoveries, one death).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new cases. Union County has reported 387 total cases, with 306 recoveries and 20 deaths, while Alexander County has reported 40 total cases, with 37 recoveries and zero deaths.
