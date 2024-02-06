Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality

Cape Girardeau County officials reported the county’s eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday.

The death comes a day after the county’s seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Monday’s death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesday’s reported death involved a person in the 80-89 age bracket.

The county’s Public Health Center reported 17 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 910. Of the new cases, 15 were in the City of Cape Girardeau and two were in Jackson. Officials said 25 additional patients have recovered from the virus, making the total number of recoveries 739.

Southeast Missouri State University has reported a total of 16 virus cases on campus. Eleven of those cases involved students, and five involved university employees. Most of the cases were reported at the rate of about one per day. However, on Aug. 12, four cases — two employees and two students — were reported to be positive virus cases, and Aug. 20, five new student cases were reported.