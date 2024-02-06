Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death

With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus.
Officials with the county’s Public Health Center said a dozen new cases Saturday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 990, and another dozen new cases Sunday made the total 1,002. The fatality involved a resident in the 80-89 age bracket. The virus-related death is the third in recent days.
Six more cases Monday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 1,008. Seven hundred seventy-two county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Monday, there were 228 active cases in the county, nearing the peak number of active cases from mid-July. That number had dropped by more than half in early August but has steadily climbed since.
Of the new virus cases in recent days, 18 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and eight were elsewhere in the county.
Included in the number are three additional student cases at Southeast Missouri State University, which has recorded 26 cases (21 students and five employees).
Officials in Scott County reported 20 new cases of the virus — 12 over the weekend and eight Monday. The county has reported 639 total cases, 488 recoveries and 14 deaths.
Stoddard County officials reported nine new cases, including four Monday (319 total cases, 260 recoveries, 10 deaths), while Bollinger County reported seven new cases (149 total cases, 106 recoveries, one death).
No update was available from Perry County in Missouri. Perry County previously reported 390 total cases, 292 recoveries and four deaths.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported eight new cases, all in Union County (415 total cases, 331 recoveries, 20 deaths). No new cases were reported in Alexander County (43 total cases, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).
