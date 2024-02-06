All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 1, 2020

Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death

With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center said a dozen new cases Saturday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 990, and another dozen new cases Sunday made the total 1,002. The fatality involved a resident in the 80-89 age bracket. The virus-related death is the third in recent days...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A woman at The Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge wears a face covering while indoors on Monday. Over the weekend, Cape Girardeau County marked its 1,000th case of coronavirus.
A woman at The Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge wears a face covering while indoors on Monday. Over the weekend, Cape Girardeau County marked its 1,000th case of coronavirus.Sarah Yenesel

With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center said a dozen new cases Saturday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 990, and another dozen new cases Sunday made the total 1,002. The fatality involved a resident in the 80-89 age bracket. The virus-related death is the third in recent days.

Six more cases Monday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 1,008. Seven hundred seventy-two county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Monday, there were 228 active cases in the county, nearing the peak number of active cases from mid-July. That number had dropped by more than half in early August but has steadily climbed since.

Of the new virus cases in recent days, 18 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and eight were elsewhere in the county.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Included in the number are three additional student cases at Southeast Missouri State University, which has recorded 26 cases (21 students and five employees).

Officials in Scott County reported 20 new cases of the virus — 12 over the weekend and eight Monday. The county has reported 639 total cases, 488 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Stoddard County officials reported nine new cases, including four Monday (319 total cases, 260 recoveries, 10 deaths), while Bollinger County reported seven new cases (149 total cases, 106 recoveries, one death).

No update was available from Perry County in Missouri. Perry County previously reported 390 total cases, 292 recoveries and four deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported eight new cases, all in Union County (415 total cases, 331 recoveries, 20 deaths). No new cases were reported in Alexander County (43 total cases, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy