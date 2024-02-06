Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death

With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center said a dozen new cases Saturday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 990, and another dozen new cases Sunday made the total 1,002. The fatality involved a resident in the 80-89 age bracket. The virus-related death is the third in recent days.

Six more cases Monday pushed the county’s total number of cases to 1,008. Seven hundred seventy-two county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Monday, there were 228 active cases in the county, nearing the peak number of active cases from mid-July. That number had dropped by more than half in early August but has steadily climbed since.

Of the new virus cases in recent days, 18 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and eight were elsewhere in the county.