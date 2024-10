Office staff will work remotely and will continue daily eRecording and answering emails and phone calls during regular business hours.

Paper documents will be recorded only once a week, after hours. Time sensitive documents must be eRecorded. Documents mailed to the office or dropped off will likely be recorded Saturday and mailed the following Monday. Please note if the recorded document needs to be emailed at the time of recording.

Plats and surveys may be unrolled and slid under the office door. Please slide all the way under door for safekeeping.

Information on eRecording and other online services is at capecounty.us/recorder/recorders%20office.aspx , or call (573) 243-8123.

Certified copies of marriage licenses or any other document will be made after hours.

Contact the office for guidance in obtaining a certified copy of a DD-214 or other form of military service record. We will be glad to assist you in the proper steps.