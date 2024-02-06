Cape County receives recognition for employee safety

Safety pays.

To be more specific, it pays to the tune of nearly $200,000 in lower insurance premiums paid this year by Cape Girardeau County to cover its workers’ compensation claims.

On Monday the county was recognized by MAC Trust, the Missouri Association of Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust, for having the largest percentage decrease in workers’ comp claims in recent years among the 17 first-class and charter counties in the state.

Ten years ago, in 2011, Cape Girardeau County paid an annual premium of just over $105,000 to purchase workers’ compensation insurance for its employees. By 2019, just eight years later, the annual cost had almost tripled to $314,334.

It was about that time the county created a safety committee among its employees and began focusing on ways they could be safer on the job. Their efforts have paid off with a premium reduction of more than 60% in the last two years and a 2021 workers’ comp insurance premium of $124,368, a savings of nearly $190,000 compared to the premium the county paid in 2019.

In the 34-year history of MAC Trust, the organization has never formally recognized any of its member counties for achieving reductions in claims and premiums.