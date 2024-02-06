Cape County receives initial ARP funding

Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the county has received, via wire transfer, $7,659,883.50, the first installment from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy indicates there will be no rush to expend the money.

"We need to vet what projects to fund, consult the federal guidelines (and) figure out how the money can be best utilized," Tracy said, noting, "this is a one-shot opportunity to use the funds to make a real difference, so we're not in a hurry."

Hudson was appointed the county's authorized representative for the ARP money -- funding which was deposited directly into the county's designated account at Wood & Huston Bank.

According to the protocol established by Congress, the second and final installment of ARP money will be received by the county 12 months from now.