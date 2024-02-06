Cape County receives initial ARP funding

Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the county has received, via wire transfer, $7,659,883.50, the first installment from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy indicates there will be no rush to expend the money.
"We need to vet what projects to fund, consult the federal guidelines (and) figure out how the money can be best utilized," Tracy said, noting, "this is a one-shot opportunity to use the funds to make a real difference, so we're not in a hurry."
Hudson was appointed the county's authorized representative for the ARP money -- funding which was deposited directly into the county's designated account at Wood & Huston Bank.
According to the protocol established by Congress, the second and final installment of ARP money will be received by the county 12 months from now.
Hudson told reporters according to the National Association of Counties (NACO), Cape Girardeau County is to receive a grand total of $14,432,836, while the National League of Cities (NLC) earlier reported the county's share will eventually be $15,296,545.
"Counties and cities have different needs," Hudson said, noting, for example, the county does not supply water and sewer service to residents while the City of Cape Girardeau does.
According to NACO, of the $1.9 trillion ARP, $65.1 billion is designated for the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, intended to provide direct funding to counties of all sizes to combat the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total ARP anticipated allocation to other counties and cities in the region, according to the NLC is as follows:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.