Cape County Public Health Center Board reapproves tax levy rate

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to adopt the 2022 tax levy rate as a part of the health center's 2023 budget.
The property tax levy, which was first approved by county voters in August 1986 to form the health department, has a current rate of 96 cents per $1,000 of property valuation. The levy is below the threshold of Missouri state law, which allows for the rate to be raised to $1 per $1,000 of property valuation.
Georganne Syler, vice chairwoman of the board, said the tax is "vital" to run the department. It is estimated to bring in a little more than $1.4 million next year, more than half of the general operating budget for the department.
There was a portion of the meeting allowed for public comment on the matter, but no one chose to speak on the issue.
During the communicable disease portion of the meeting, Jane Wernsman, PHC director, said there were 1,206 reported cases of COVID-19 in July. The mark more than doubled the 573 cases recorded in June. Wernsman and Syler both said the overwhelming majority of cases were reported by physicians and health care organizations. The number of cases is likely much higher because of unreported at-home testing and un-tested people.
Syler said she'd like to see those numbers go down, but she is pleased there is less serious illness from the virus, attributing that to the use of vaccines.
"I do believe that the vaccines have kept people out of the hospital and keep people from dying," Syler said.
Amy Morris, the department's environmental health specialist, announced at the meeting seven businesses received approval for restaurant operation: Seven7, Ron's Meat Shop, Spectrum Record Lounge, Abbey Road Christian Church, Burrows Family Concessions, Speck Pizza + Street Food and Oehl's Bakery. Churches are normally exempt from the process, Morris said, but Abbey Road chose to apply for inspection to receive a permit.
