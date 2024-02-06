"It can be all kinds of things throughout the room (hidden) in false bottoms of soda cans or hair brushes, behind picture frames and hidden pockets of clothing," said Skidmore, who said the county received a $1,000 grant to take part this year — money received from the Prevention Resource Center in conjunction with Southeast Missouri State University's health care coalition.

Skidmore said parents need to be talking with their kids early on about drugs and alcohol -- by no later than their middle school years.

"(Middle school) is when kids start being exposed to substances. (Parents) should be having this conversation before their kids get to that point, about how substances impair the ability to react when driving, for instances, and affect the ability to think appropriately about matters such as sex," she said. "I'm excited the program is virtual this year because people who may be having trouble with their child can take part without encountering anybody else in the community, because people talk. No one will know you are online except you, whether in the privacy of your home or in the classroom."

To register for the free presentation, visit www.bit.ly/HIPS-CapeG.