All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 28, 2022

Cape County promotes virtual program aimed at concerned parents of teens

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is renewing its participation, for the first time since 2019, in a November program for parents and educators called "Hidden in Plain Sight". The program promises to offer insights into current trends in youth substance abuse, drug paraphernalia and concealment of alcohol and drugs — and offers advice on how parents can talk to underage youth suspected of using substances...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is promoting a virtual program, "Hidden in Plain Sight," aimed at helping parents whose teen children may be concealing alcohol and/or drugs. The online program is scheduled Friday, Nov. 18.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is promoting a virtual program, "Hidden in Plain Sight," aimed at helping parents whose teen children may be concealing alcohol and/or drugs. The online program is scheduled Friday, Nov. 18.Submitted

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is renewing its participation, for the first time since 2019, in a November program for parents and educators called "Hidden in Plain Sight".

The program promises to offer insights into current trends in youth substance abuse, drug paraphernalia and concealment of alcohol and drugs — and offers advice on how parents can talk to underage youth suspected of using substances.

A flyer prepared by departmental health educator Stacy Skidmore shows the presentation, accessible virtually at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, will have a two-pronged focus.

  • What to look for in a teen's bedroom.
  • What to say once substances have been found
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It can be all kinds of things throughout the room (hidden) in false bottoms of soda cans or hair brushes, behind picture frames and hidden pockets of clothing," said Skidmore, who said the county received a $1,000 grant to take part this year — money received from the Prevention Resource Center in conjunction with Southeast Missouri State University's health care coalition.

Skidmore said parents need to be talking with their kids early on about drugs and alcohol -- by no later than their middle school years.

"(Middle school) is when kids start being exposed to substances. (Parents) should be having this conversation before their kids get to that point, about how substances impair the ability to react when driving, for instances, and affect the ability to think appropriately about matters such as sex," she said. "I'm excited the program is virtual this year because people who may be having trouble with their child can take part without encountering anybody else in the community, because people talk. No one will know you are online except you, whether in the privacy of your home or in the classroom."

To register for the free presentation, visit www.bit.ly/HIPS-CapeG.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy