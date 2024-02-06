Cape County PHC reacts to new state law

The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in health emergencies.

John Freeze, a retired dentist, was elected as PHC chairman in April to replace the late Roland Sander.

“My general thought is I’m OK with (the law),” said Freeze, “and if we ever issued another order — like a face mask requirement — I’m sure we could work with the county commissioners on that.”

The county’s health officer, PHC director Jane Wernsman, seconds Freeze’s motion.

“I concur because this bill follows up the strong working relationship we have with our (county) commission and our community partners,” she said, noting by example the cooperation established in 1996 and maintained since in the intergovernmental local infectious disease task force.

The legislation, which began in the General Assembly’s lower chamber as House Bill 271, won overwhelming support May 12, passing 147-2.

The Senate voted the same day and passed the measure 29-3.

Representatives Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton), Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville), Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater) and Wayne Wallingford (R-147) all voted in the affirmative as did their Senate colleague Holly Rehder (R-27).

Cape Girardeau County’s mask order, imposed last year in July and reaffirmed in October was lifted March 8.

The new law has two main parts governing any future orders, since most restrictions now have been lifted in the wake of falling COVID-19 cases and slowly rising levels of vaccination.