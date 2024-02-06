Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases

Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus.
Officials also reported two virus-related deaths — one person in their 80s and one in their 90s — pushing the total number of county residents who died because of the virus to 137.
As of Wednesday, there were 185 active virus cases in the county, an increase of 79 from the last reported numbers.
The county has tallied 147 new virus cases in the past 14 days, and in that period, the county’s testing positivity rate was 9.4%, more than doubling in recent weeks.
In the county, 40.2% of residents have initiated a vaccine regimen for the virus, and 35% have completed the regimen. Those numbers compare to 48.6% initiated the regimen and 41.6% completed the regimen for the state and 57.9% and 49.7%, respectively, for the nation.
