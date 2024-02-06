Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases

As of Wednesday, there were 185 active virus cases in the county, an increase of 79 from the last reported numbers.

The county has tallied 147 new virus cases in the past 14 days, and in that period, the county’s testing positivity rate was 9.4%, more than doubling in recent weeks.

In the county, 40.2% of residents have initiated a vaccine regimen for the virus, and 35% have completed the regimen. Those numbers compare to 48.6% initiated the regimen and 41.6% completed the regimen for the state and 57.9% and 49.7%, respectively, for the nation.