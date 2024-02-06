Cape County Park North to close for two days for maintenance

Cape County Park North will close Monday and Tuesday for road maintenance.
The road surface will be sealed, and other road maintenance will be performed, pending weather conditions those days, according to an email from Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander.
The park should reopen to the public Wednesday.
For more information, call (573) 335-4146 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pertinent address:
Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
