After a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October.

Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell, had to put in a lot of time, effort and money to have her through their first time doing an in vitro fertilization (IVF), but luckily, money was not an issue for them in the process.

While driving back from a doctor's visit, Katie said they started talking about helping other people financially get the same treatment that brought Hayden into their lives. They thought of creating a foundation to raise money and then donate the funds to a family in need of an IVF as their only option to have a family.

The couple then created the Three Hearts Foundation to accomplish that goal and raise awareness of infertility.

"The fact that it worked for us, we're super blessed, and we know that it doesn't work for everybody. But to even give somebody a chance would mean the world to us," Katie said.

People participate in Three Hearts Foundation's Infertility Awareness Walk in May 2020 at Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

According to the Mayo Clinic, IVF "is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child." During the process, mature eggs and a sample of sperm are collected to make an embryo outside of the body, in a laboratory. When they are combined and make an embryo, it is then placed inside a uterus, where the pregnancy will take place.

The three hearts in the Three Hearts Foundation name represent the hearts of the Tidwells' current family, but also the three embryos Katie said resulted from the IVF, Hayden being one of them.

"The fact that I carried her 40 weeks is a miracle to me, because everything else just didn't seem to be in our favor, and my body was actually able to, for once, not miscarry," Katie said.

Katie is a former labor and delivery nurse who now runs two businesses — MNT Industrial Underground LLC and Midwest Cable Splicing Inc. — and the foundation with Nathan. They are both from Millersville originally and have been together since 2006 and married since 2011.

Katie said Nathan is her rock and was very supportive through the process before and during the IVF.