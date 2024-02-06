Cape County opts into sales tax holiday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8.
By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225% sales tax.
Counties and local municipalities have the choice whether to join the state in offering a sales tax abatement during the Friday through Sunday period.
Cape County's share of sales tax is 1.5%.
Only purchases for personal use qualify for the exemption, according to dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.
Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst also made the following appointments:
