NewsJune 5, 2021

Cape County opts into sales tax holiday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8. By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225% sales tax...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8.

By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225% sales tax.

Counties and local municipalities have the choice whether to join the state in offering a sales tax abatement during the Friday through Sunday period.

Cape County's share of sales tax is 1.5%.

Only purchases for personal use qualify for the exemption, according to dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.

Other action

Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst also made the following appointments:

  • Calvin Garner to the Cape County Transit Authority until June 15, 2025.
  • Beth Emmendorfer to the SB-40 Board to fill an unexpired term until June 30, 2022.
  • Andy Meyer to the Riverside Library Board until June 30, 2025.
