Cape County opts into sales tax holiday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8.

By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225% sales tax.

Counties and local municipalities have the choice whether to join the state in offering a sales tax abatement during the Friday through Sunday period.

Cape County's share of sales tax is 1.5%.