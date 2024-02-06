All sections
May 28, 2017
Cape County opts in to sales-tax holiday
Cape Girardeau County will participate in the annual sales-tax holiday Aug. 4 through 6. The affirmative vote was unanimous at Thursday’s meeting of the county commissioners. The state holds an annual sales-tax-free weekend in August to give a consumers break from the state’s 4.225 percent sales-tax rate on items intended for the return to school, such as computers, school supplies and clothing. Cape Girardeau County will not charge sales tax, but individual towns and cities decide whether to waive their own sales-tax rates.
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County will participate in the annual sales-tax holiday Aug. 4 through 6.

The affirmative vote was unanimous at Thursday’s meeting of the county commissioners.

The state holds an annual sales-tax-free weekend in August to give a consumers break from the state’s 4.225 percent sales-tax rate on items intended for the return to school, such as computers, school supplies and clothing.

Cape Girardeau County will not charge sales tax, but individual towns and cities decide whether to waive their own sales-tax rates.

