All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 14, 2021

Cape County OKs security upgrade at jail

At the request of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the County Commission voted Monday to award a $27,900 contract to Benton, Missouri's MHS Enterprises to install a swipe-card door access control system at the county jail, 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The public entrance to the Cape Girardeau County Jail, 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson, seen on Monday.
The public entrance to the Cape Girardeau County Jail, 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson, seen on Monday.Jeff Long

At the request of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the County Commission voted Monday to award a $27,900 contract to Benton, Missouri's MHS Enterprises to install a swipe-card door access control system at the county jail, 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson.

MHS was the only bidder on the project.

Dickerson said the work will be paid out of the building repairs line item already in her budget for the year and will allow jail employees to move more quickly in and out of 14 doors inside the facility -- one of them the 911 center on the jail's top floor.

"That dispatch center door is closed and fully secured at all times but our own employees have had to have physical keys for getting in and out," said Dickerson, the county's top law enforcement official since 2018.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In August, Dickerson told commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst using hard-copy keys with so much jail traffic in and out was problematic for safety and security.

The sheriff also said for those jail doors with keypad entry, the keypads were "dying" and it was impossible to get replacement parts.

Dickerson said MHS has done work for Cape Girardeau County previously and is familiar with the justice center building.

Other action

The commissioners received two bids for metal culverts for use on various county roads, awarding Monday a $33,168 contract to the low bidder — Jefferson City, Missouri's Metal Culverts Inc.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy