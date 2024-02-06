All sections
NewsFebruary 3, 2017

Cape County OKs $35K, seeks additional fed funds for lake trail, lighting

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will seek a grant to help fund construction of a concrete walkway and lighting around the County Park South lake. Commissioners voted Thursday to spend $35,000 in park funds on the project if the county receives federal Recreational Trails Program grant money through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The grant would pay 80 percent of the $110,000 cost of the project, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will seek a grant to help fund construction of a concrete walkway and lighting around the County Park South lake.

Commissioners voted Thursday to spend $35,000 in park funds on the project if the county receives federal Recreational Trails Program grant money through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The grant would pay 80 percent of the $110,000 cost of the project, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

County officials said the commission action was needed to apply for the grant.

Tracy said the grant application must be submitted by Feb. 15.

First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the project is part of an effort to improve the county park.

The county has been working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to improve the lake.

Koeper said trout might be added to the lake in the future to improve the fishing environment.

Commissioners said the grant process is competitive.

A decision on the county’s grant application may not occur until late this year, Koeper said.

In other business, the commissioners heard a request from Missouri Farmers Care to designate Cape Girardeau County as “Agri-Ready.”

Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care, said her organization recognizes counties that actively support Missouri agricultural enterprise and works to encourage the growth of agriculture in participating counties.

McCarty said the program is voluntary on the part of county governments.

McCarty, who is based in Kirksville, Missouri, said her organization helps market participating counties to potential agricultural businesses. Missouri Farmers Care also works to educate schoolchildren about agriculture.

Koeper said Agri-Ready is “a great program.”

But all three commissioners said they would like to hear from county residents involved in farming and agricultural businesses in support of such an effort before voting on whether to participate in the program.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News
