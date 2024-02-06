The Cape Girardeau County Commission will seek a grant to help fund construction of a concrete walkway and lighting around the County Park South lake.

Commissioners voted Thursday to spend $35,000 in park funds on the project if the county receives federal Recreational Trails Program grant money through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The grant would pay 80 percent of the $110,000 cost of the project, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

County officials said the commission action was needed to apply for the grant.

Tracy said the grant application must be submitted by Feb. 15.

First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the project is part of an effort to improve the county park.

The county has been working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to improve the lake.

Koeper said trout might be added to the lake in the future to improve the fishing environment.

Commissioners said the grant process is competitive.

A decision on the county’s grant application may not occur until late this year, Koeper said.