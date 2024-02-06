Cape County officials take on statewide leadership roles

Three Cape Girardeau elected officials are taking on statewide roles.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst, and County Auditor Pete Frazier have each been elected by their peers to leadership positions, according to a recent news release.

At the annual November conference, Tracy was installed as president of the Missouri Association of Counties.

The Missouri Association of Counties, or MAC, was founded in 1972, and is a not-for-profit corporation established to provide assistance to its member counties in matters pertaining to local, state and federal government activities.

In Missouri, MAC represents 1,400 county-elected officials in 114 counties.

"MAC is the collective voice of counties across the state," Tracy said in an interview Thursday.

Tracy said several items are on his radar, including the statewide issue of how counties will handle 911 funding after legislators passed a law earlier this year allowing counties to collect sales tax on cell phones to pay for the system.

"We have our priorities for the session," Tracy said, but added, "there are always things that will pop up."

But, Tracy said, he appreciates having other representatives in MAC's leadership who can serve as a resource when those concerns arise.

Tracy said another priority for him will be to advocate for state mandates to include funding.

Tracy was elected to the county commission in 2010, and in 2017 earned his master's degree from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania, according to previous reporting.

Also in November, Herbst was installed as president of the County Commissioners Association of Missouri, or CCAM.

CCAM was established in 1983 to create a close and cooperative relationship among the commissioners of the state, to provide an opportunity for its members to become better informed about the powers and duties of their offices as described by state statutes, and to investigate legislation relating to the office and responsibilities of county commissioners.

"Cape Girardeau County has had a history of elected officials being involved on a state level," Herbst said Wednesday. He noted former county officials including Gene Huckstep, Rodney Miller and Gerald Jones were instrumental in putting together the MAC trust, and former Sheriff John Jordan and County Coroner John Clifton also have held leadership roles at the state level.