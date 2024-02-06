Cape County officials report no new virus deaths

Technical issues delayed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's COVID-19 update Wednesday, but the numbers released Thursday showed no new virus-related deaths.
Throughout the pandemic, 143 county residents have died because of the virus.
New virus cases since Sept. 3 increased 125, for a total of 11,542. Active virus cases in the county dropped 61 to 312.
As of Wednesday, 44.5% of county residents had received at least one virus vaccine dose, while 38.6% have completed a vaccine regimen.
