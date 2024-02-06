Cape County officials reaffirm support for peace officers

The presiding Cape Girardeau county commissioner, Clint Tracy, read a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as Law Enforcement Week and added a few personal thoughts during the commission's meeting Thursday.

"This past year has been a tough one for law enforcement," opined Tracy, who was first elected to the commission in November 2010, "but here in Cape County, citizens showed their support with the passage of the law enforcement sales tax."

The Law Enforcement Public Safety tax, approved by a 57.1% affirmative vote by county residents in June, is a half-cent levy expected to generate $7 million annually to help the sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrade equipment and help underwrite operations at the county jail in Jackson.

Following last summer's voter approval, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson expressed gratitude for the public's support of the initiative, noting the tax will allow the hiring of 10 new officers in the patrol division, will enable the placement of school resource officers in Delta and Oak Ridge and will permit her office to offer more competitive salaries in an effort to retain current employees.