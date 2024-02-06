Around 30 people gathered just after noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, under Shelter 31 at Klaus Park in Jackson at the first of two meetings held there that day. Attendees were there to hear about the Cape Girardeau County Commission's decision to the build the county's Emergency Operations Center in an open field of the park and voice their concerns.

Matt Smith, the organizer of the event, gave a prepared statement to open the meeting.

Smith is a coach for the local youth mountain biking team the SEMO Mudcats. He estimated that in 2022 his team combined had spent more than 800 hours in Klaus Park.

In his statement, Smith said he was concerned that putting a building in the open field would not only limit his team's ability to practice but limit the community's ability to enjoy the space.

Smith also said the construction in the field would limit the park's ability to host events and bring tourism to the county. The Mudcats coach said he has been talking to the Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League to possibly host a race at Klaus Park. Smith said that event could bring up to 1,000 people to Cape Girardeau County.

Placing the building in the open field would make it impossible to host that race, Smith said.

"That space cannot be replaced," he said.

After he finished, Smith turned the mic over to Charlie Herbst, associate county commissioner, who was present at the meeting along with fellow Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper and county parks superintendent Bryan Sander. Herbst said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was unable to attend, in part because of the short notice of the meeting.

Herbst gave a prepared statement of his own, outlining the county's voter-approved obligations and how funding for the $5 million EOC was awarded as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.