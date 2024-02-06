Cape County officials collect ballots ahead of Election Day

Kara Clark Summers remains convinced 82% to 85% of Cape Girardeau County’s registered voters will cast a ballot in Tuesday’s general election.
Summers, who has been county clerk and election authority since 2007, says 738 ballots were returned to absentee ballot sites in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Wednesday, the largest single-day return of votes so far.
“Friday will be a busy day, too, because sunshine is in the forecast,” she added.
Summers said being able to vote before Tuesday helps keep down a potential bottleneck at the polls Nov. 3.
“Voting in advance takes some of the pressure off due to the expected large numbers of people in line on Election Day,” she said, adding that early voting helps efforts at social distancing for voter health and safety.
So far, a total of 9,400 ballots, Summers said by text Wednesday night. There are 55,334 eligible voters in the county.
By Missouri law, a two-person team receiving absentee ballots must consist of one Republican and one Democrat.
“If a team goes to a person’s vehicle to receive a ballot, one election judge from each party must approach the driver,” Summers said, adding the Democrat and Republican judges also are required to put completed ballots into voting machines together.
In this fractious and contentious time between the two main political parties leading up to the Nov. 3 election, Liz Lockhart and Kathy Brumitt were a model of unity as they received ballots at the outdoor tent at Osage Centre on Wednesday.
Brumitt, a Republican, is new to being an election judge and had high praise for her Democratic counterpart, Lockhart.
“Liz is teaching me so much; she’s wonderful,” Brumitt said.
“I see (Liz) as a fellow volunteer, not as a Democrat,” she added.
Lockhart, a veteran poll worker, wishes the amity between she and Brumitt could be widespread between the two parties.
“I wish our voters could get along as well as we judges do,” Lockhart opined, adding, “There is zero tension between us.”
Summers said both major parties have informed her that observers plan to be present at polling places to ensure proper procedures are followed.
The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party has already designated people as “challengers,” but the county’s Republicans have not informed Summers of specific individuals planning to serve in that role.
“They tell me who is coming, and I certify them to be there,” Summers said.
More than 10,000 absentee and true mail-in ballots have been sent out by Summers’ office to eligible voters who requested them.
In order to be counted, all non-military ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
In-person absentee voting may still be done today and Friday and through 5 p.m. Monday.
Voting at both the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and at the County Administration Building in Jackson is available from 8:00 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Due to the success of this week’s outdoor curbside voting, Summers says it will be extended to Saturday until noon and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at both locations.
