Cape County officials collect ballots ahead of Election Day

Kara Clark Summers remains convinced 82% to 85% of Cape Girardeau County’s registered voters will cast a ballot in Tuesday’s general election.

Summers, who has been county clerk and election authority since 2007, says 738 ballots were returned to absentee ballot sites in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Wednesday, the largest single-day return of votes so far.

“Friday will be a busy day, too, because sunshine is in the forecast,” she added.

Summers said being able to vote before Tuesday helps keep down a potential bottleneck at the polls Nov. 3.

“Voting in advance takes some of the pressure off due to the expected large numbers of people in line on Election Day,” she said, adding that early voting helps efforts at social distancing for voter health and safety.

So far, a total of 9,400 ballots, Summers said by text Wednesday night. There are 55,334 eligible voters in the county.

Election judge cooperation

By Missouri law, a two-person team receiving absentee ballots must consist of one Republican and one Democrat.

“If a team goes to a person’s vehicle to receive a ballot, one election judge from each party must approach the driver,” Summers said, adding the Democrat and Republican judges also are required to put completed ballots into voting machines together.

In this fractious and contentious time between the two main political parties leading up to the Nov. 3 election, Liz Lockhart and Kathy Brumitt were a model of unity as they received ballots at the outdoor tent at Osage Centre on Wednesday.

Brumitt, a Republican, is new to being an election judge and had high praise for her Democratic counterpart, Lockhart.

“Liz is teaching me so much; she’s wonderful,” Brumitt said.