Jackson High School graduate and retired astronaut Linda Godwin says she believes the United States will return to the moon someday but not by President Donald Trump’s announced 2024 deadline.

“There’s too much to be done,” Godwin said, “and there isn’t enough time and probably not enough money right now, either.”

Godwin, 67, lives in Columbia, Missouri, these days and teaches one class each spring to undergraduates at University of Missouri-Columbia.

The 1970 Indians alumna was a crew member on four of NASA’s space shuttle missions from 1991 to 2001.

“I’m very glad that human beings are going into space from our continent again,” said Godwin, referring to the Saturday’s launch of the privately-financed SpaceX Dragon, a brainchild of billionaire Elon Musk, who hopes eventually to see the colonization of Mars.

Before last weekend, the United States had not launched any American into space from American soil since 2011, when the entire shuttle fleet was grounded.

“I don’t see a successful mission to Mars in my lifetime,” said Godwin, who joined NASA in 1980.

Godwin was in Jackson in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic, to give a talk to retired teachers.

She and her twin sister, Judy, who lives in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, still hold title to the family home located between Jackson and Oak Ridge.

Godwin was on the Indians yearbook staff and played the clarinet in the JHS marching band.

Astronauts Linda M. Godwin (red stripes) and Daniel M. Tani, both STS-108 mission specialists, are pictured Dec. 10, 2001, near the end of the Space Shuttle Endeavour's remote manipulator system (RMS) robotic arm during the 4-hour, 12-minute session of extravehicular activity (EVA). NASA

The former NASA mission specialist remembers some cold Friday JHS football games.

Halftime music was required regardless of the temperature.

“We (band members) wore white gloves to keep warm in those days and we cut holes in the tips so we could play,” she recalled.

Teachers loomed large in Godwin’s memories as she remembered the Jackson educators who fanned the flames of a budding career in outer space.

“Mr. Seabaugh taught science and Mrs. Thelma Lamont in math both imprinted their passion upon me,” Godwin said.

“The colors red and black, whenever I see them, always remind me of home and of Jackson,” she said.

Godwin, who went on to Southeast Missouri State University (1974) and later to Mizzou for advanced degrees, including a doctorate in physics, said she never thought about becoming an astronaut when she was young.