Cape County mask order will continue despite complaints

Cape Girardeau County’s mask mandate, initiated in mid-July by the county health department’s board of trustees, will continue at least one more month.

Board members voted unanimously to extend the order Tuesday and will review it at their next meeting, set for Oct. 27. However, they agreed the order could be reconsidered sooner should conditions warrant, something they said is not likely.

The board’s action followed more than an hour of emotional public comments, peppered with raised voices and claims by some the mask order is “unconstitutional,” “illegal,” “communistic” and “draconian.”

At one point, the meeting was recessed for more than an hour after several people who were opposed to the mask order raised their voices and began shouting at the board.

The health department’s order requires everyone older than 9 to wear masks in public places within the county unless they have an overriding health condition prohibiting mask use.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees listen as people voice criticisms of the local mask mandate during a meeting Tuesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Anti-mask complaints

More than two dozen people, most of them maskless, attended the meeting. About half of them addressed their concerns before the board, including several who reprised arguments they presented at the board’s July and August meetings.

“Masks are disgusting and very dangerous,” one person claimed.

“I didn’t vote for it (the mask order) and I don’t know any citizen who has,” asserted another.

“This is not the way we do things in America,” someone else said.

Many comments were met with applause from the crowd. Some in attendance accused the board and local health authorities of profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting hospitals and health care providers are receiving higher reimbursements for each coronavirus case.

One person went so far as to threaten to sue the health department over the mask order.

Several people asserted the mask order is causing depression among children and said they are afraid to go to school because they are being forced to wear masks.

However, a representative of the county’s largest school district said masks have made it possible for students to attend classes.

“The masking mandate is keeping our schools open right now,” said Jackson School District assistant superintendent Matt Lacy, who attended the meeting along with several members of the district’s administrative staff. “Whether we like masks or not, they keep our students from being quarantined, our staff members from being quarantined and gives us a sense of normality during a very tumultuous time.”

In addition to the public comments at the meeting, the health department board invited the public to submit comments about the mask order before the meeting through the department’s website.

“We had 245 submitted comments and we appreciate each and every one of them,” said board vice chairwoman Georganne Syler, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of board chairman Roland Sanders. “Of those, 136 (55.5%) requested the order be continued, 98 (40%) requested the order be rescinded, five requested amendments to the order and six had unrelated comments.”