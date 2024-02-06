All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 10, 2019

Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fire

A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived. Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. Fire chief Randy Lueder of the East County Fire Protection district said the fire was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Pasley was found in a ditch outside his home off Route V in the Oriole area, Lueder said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Jerry Pasley
Jerry Pasley

A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived.

Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Fire chief Randy Lueder of the East County Fire Protection district said the fire was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Pasley was found in a ditch outside his home off Route V in the Oriole area, Lueder said.

A neighbor reported hearing an explosion, the fire chief said, adding the house was a total loss.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The blaze appeared to have started in the dining room/living room area of the mobile home, Lueder said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deadly fire.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Lueder said he did not know the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from the Fruitland and Gordonville fire protection districts assisted East County firefighters in battling the blaze, Lueder said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy