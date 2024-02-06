Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fire

A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived.

Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Fire chief Randy Lueder of the East County Fire Protection district said the fire was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Pasley was found in a ditch outside his home off Route V in the Oriole area, Lueder said.

A neighbor reported hearing an explosion, the fire chief said, adding the house was a total loss.