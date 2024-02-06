Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fire

A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived.
Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Fire chief Randy Lueder of the East County Fire Protection district said the fire was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Pasley was found in a ditch outside his home off Route V in the Oriole area, Lueder said.
A neighbor reported hearing an explosion, the fire chief said, adding the house was a total loss.
The blaze appeared to have started in the dining room/living room area of the mobile home, Lueder said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deadly fire.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Lueder said he did not know the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from the Fruitland and Gordonville fire protection districts assisted East County firefighters in battling the blaze, Lueder said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.