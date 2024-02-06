Cape County man cited for felony DWI

A Millersville man was arrested Friday and cited for felony driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Kevin Bartels, 61, was arrested Friday night in Cape Girardeau County for alleged felony driving while intoxicated (with personal injury) and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
