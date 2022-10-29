Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday.
A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a residence on Cedar Hills Lane in which shots had reportedly been fired.
Parker has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons, the release states.
No bond has been issue for Parker, who is being held at Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.