NewsMay 21, 2021

Cape County man arrested after crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Friedheim man for alleged driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. A patrol report said Eric Glueck, 37, was taken into custody after the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving at about 5 p.m. eastbound on Route K east of Gordonville collided with the rear of a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Donald Moore, 64, of Whitewater, also eastbound...

Southeast Missourian

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Friedheim man for alleged driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

A patrol report said Eric Glueck, 37, was taken into custody after the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving at about 5 p.m. eastbound on Route K east of Gordonville collided with the rear of a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Donald Moore, 64, of Whitewater, also eastbound.

Moore sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, and Glueck was unharmed, according to the report.

Officers arrested Glueck for alleged felony driving while intoxicated with personal injury (alcohol and drugs) and following another vehicle too closely. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

