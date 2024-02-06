Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations

State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard — https://showmestrong.mo.gov/data/public-health/vaccine — Tuesday evening.

Among the data available: overall vaccinations in the state, demographic information about those who have received a vaccine dose and geographic information about vaccine recipients.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the information regarding where vaccine recipients live, of Missouri’s 114 counties, Cape Girardeau County has the highest percentage of its residents who have received the first vaccine dose, 10.2%. Scott County ranks second at 8.1%. Perry County reported 5.1%, while Bollinger County reported 4.5% and Stoddard County 4.2%.

“We have been planning for ‘what if’ and ‘when’ scenarios for a number of years now,” said Jane Wernsman, who has directed the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since 2012.

“Between hospitals, pharmacies, our own health center and approved vaccine providers, we’ve worked hard to say, ‘OK, let’s get the vaccine out but in a coordinated effort,’” she added.

Wernsman said the data used in the statewide COVID dashboard comes from figures manually entered into an online system called “Show Me Vax,” noting every vaccine provider is required to input information.

“We had a clinic going on (Wednesday) at Century Casino (in Cape Girardeau) and as we administered shots, we entered the data in real time into Show Me Vax,” she explained.

An official with the state Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the numbers represent the percentage of county residents who have received a vaccine dose, no matter where they received it, meaning a Scott County resident may receive a vaccine dose in Cape Girardeau County, but will be counted in Scott County.

“These vaccines are federal,” Wernsman said, “and the guidance we’re getting from the state governs what we do.

“We’re not going to vaccinate those outside the phases/tiers that are currently authorized,” she added, noting as a national inoculation effort, qualifying for the vaccine from a health standpoint is the ultimate concern of Missouri health officials.

“We’ve gotten calls from people outside the county whose local health departments or local health care providers have not begun offering vaccination clinics as we have in Cape Girardeau,” noted Wernsman.