Cape County jury trials suspended through Aug. 3

Effective today, the 32nd Judicial District courts, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, will enter Phase Two of operations, according to an order by Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, issued Tuesday.

“The incidence of COVID-19 has remained at a relatively low level in our circuit although there has been a small increase in new cases in Cape Girardeau County,” Lewis wrote in an email. “Therefore, we are ready to enter Phase Two in our Court Operational Directives.”

The order extends the suspension of jury trials until Aug. 3.

“I regret that this is necessary but private polling by the Presiding Judges’ Committee indicates that a substantial percentage of citizens is not ready to return to jury service until a vaccine is available,” Lewis wrote, adding this could change if the virus incidence declines without a vaccine, “but we will have to see what transpires.”

Another significant change is, documents that would have previously been physically handed to the court must now be e-filed 24 hours in advance, to protect the judges and the clerks, Lewis wrote. These documents include plea petitions, waivers of sentencing assessment reports, waivers of jury trial, proposed judgments or orders, and any other document, according to the order.