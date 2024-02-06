All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2020

Cape County jury trials suspended through Aug. 3

Effective today, the 32nd Judicial District courts, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, will enter Phase Two of operations, according to an order by Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, issued Tuesday. “The incidence of COVID-19 has remained at a relatively low level in our circuit although there has been a small increase in new cases in Cape Girardeau County,” Lewis wrote in an email. “Therefore, we are ready to enter Phase Two in our Court Operational Directives.”...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Effective today, the 32nd Judicial District courts, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, will enter Phase Two of operations, according to an order by Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, issued Tuesday.

“The incidence of COVID-19 has remained at a relatively low level in our circuit although there has been a small increase in new cases in Cape Girardeau County,” Lewis wrote in an email. “Therefore, we are ready to enter Phase Two in our Court Operational Directives.”

The order extends the suspension of jury trials until Aug. 3.

“I regret that this is necessary but private polling by the Presiding Judges’ Committee indicates that a substantial percentage of citizens is not ready to return to jury service until a vaccine is available,” Lewis wrote, adding this could change if the virus incidence declines without a vaccine, “but we will have to see what transpires.”

Another significant change is, documents that would have previously been physically handed to the court must now be e-filed 24 hours in advance, to protect the judges and the clerks, Lewis wrote. These documents include plea petitions, waivers of sentencing assessment reports, waivers of jury trial, proposed judgments or orders, and any other document, according to the order.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video conferencing, and where that is not possible, “continuances shall be granted liberally,” according to the order.

The use of face masks is still encouraged, but not required, and the court does not have masks to distribute.

Social distancing will be practiced.

The maximum number of people per room is now 25, up from the prior maximum of 10.

“Thank you for your patience in this difficult time,” Lewis wrote.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy