Cape County Jail, police departments, adding body scanners

Law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau County will soon be able to scan individuals for hidden weapons and contraband thanks to full-body scanning technology that will soon be in place at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The County Commission on Monday approved purchase of three Adani scanning systems — including software, installation, extended warranty and training — at a total price of $563,571.89, to be paid from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

The equipment is being purchased from Romaine Cos. of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which specializes in security and infection-control systems for prisons, jails and other detention facilities.

“They quoted us a price of $203,750.53 each, but if we bought all three of them at the same time, they’re giving us a $10,000 discount (per unit) and would add an additional 10-year warranty for a total discount of more than $47,000,” said Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, who helped coordinate the purchase.

First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper said the equipment acquisition qualifies for funding through the county’s COVID-19 relief fund because it will lessen potential exposure to coronavirus by reducing the need for pat-downs and body cavity searches for weapons, narcotics and other items.

The equipment will be installed and operational by early November.

“This technology will allow screeners to detect concealed weapons, liquids, electronics and even contraband that has been ingested by the person who is being processed into our jail,” said Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. “This will heighten the security for our jail staff, our current inmate population, as well as the inmate who is being processed into our jail setting.”