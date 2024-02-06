Cape County Jail, police departments, adding body scanners

Law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau County will soon be able to scan individuals for hidden weapons and contraband thanks to full-body scanning technology that will soon be in place at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
The County Commission on Monday approved purchase of three Adani scanning systems — including software, installation, extended warranty and training — at a total price of $563,571.89, to be paid from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.
The equipment is being purchased from Romaine Cos. of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which specializes in security and infection-control systems for prisons, jails and other detention facilities.
“They quoted us a price of $203,750.53 each, but if we bought all three of them at the same time, they’re giving us a $10,000 discount (per unit) and would add an additional 10-year warranty for a total discount of more than $47,000,” said Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, who helped coordinate the purchase.
First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper said the equipment acquisition qualifies for funding through the county’s COVID-19 relief fund because it will lessen potential exposure to coronavirus by reducing the need for pat-downs and body cavity searches for weapons, narcotics and other items.
The equipment will be installed and operational by early November.
“This technology will allow screeners to detect concealed weapons, liquids, electronics and even contraband that has been ingested by the person who is being processed into our jail,” said Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. “This will heighten the security for our jail staff, our current inmate population, as well as the inmate who is being processed into our jail setting.”
The Adani scanning system’s dual X-ray generators and imaging detectors will project beams at varying angles, allowing for multilayered viewing.
“That means we can detect an object, like a plastic bag holding narcotics, that is concealed within another container, like a nylon pouch or metal box,” he said. “By detecting these hazardous items prior to them being introduced into our jail population, we can keep dangerous contraband from jeopardizing the safety, health and welfare of everyone inside our facility.”
Jackson police chief James Humphreys agreed, calling the technology “another great tool for law enforcement to enhance officer safety and take out or eliminate human error when it comes to searches for weapons or contraband.”
In addition, Humphries said the new body scanners have the potential of slowing the spread of coronavirus infections.
“It will be very helpful in reducing the amount of hands-on contact with detainees or inmates in terms of COVID,” he said.
In summary, the Jackson police chief said the scanners “can see things we can’t, and that’s a game changer in terms of safety, for everyone involved.”
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.