Cape County jail administrator details challenges facing facility

"Right now, many counties in Missouri are short-staffed; it's a problem all across the country, actually," explained Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Overcrowding and understaffing have made it difficult for Rushin, who's served since March 2021, to find enough programs to keep inmates engaged.

"There aren't many special programs they do," Rushin said of the inmates held in the jail at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson.

"[But] we're providing them [electronic] tablets, so that's gonna give them opportunities to read the Bible, check out jobs, fill out applications, listen to music and watch movies."

Beyond the tablets, which are provided to inmates at no cost to the public, Rushin said board games such as chess and checkers are also available, along with packs of cards. Jail cells are grouped into a total of nine "pods," and each pod is equipped with a television.

Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Submitted

Additionally, Rushin explained inmates are afforded "at least an hour of rec (recreation time)" every day, an hour usually spent indoors. Although "basic exercises" are permitted, Rushin said weights and other gym equipment are not.

In the 1960s, Rushin's father taught a shop class for inmates at a Denver federal correctional facility, crafting everything from Christmas figures to model airplanes, even taking the prisoners to a Denver Broncos game. Today, however, short-staffing, overcrowding and the management of public opinion are challenges.

"Nowadays, people would really frown on taking inmates to a football game, because they feel (prison) is a place to go and do your punishment. People who can't afford to go to a professional football game might not want to see (prisoners) going," Rushin said, adding that many things have changed since his 22-year hiatus from law enforcement in 1999.