Cape County issues guidance to reopen Monday

Cape Girardeau County leadership is encouraging a phased approach to reopening, beginning at the expiration of Gov. Mike Parson's stay at home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to guidance published jointly by the county leadership, County Department of Health and city governments of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"We are encouraging businesses to safeguard their employees and their customers," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said in a statement from the city of Cape Girardeau. "Local governments did not close any businesses; however, we will be highlighting guidance from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department to codify best practices that place safety first while following state guidelines to help businesses reopen to provide goods and services to our community."

The Cape Girardeau County joint coronavirus response team has been offering guidance through the news media and partner agency contacts and social media accounts.

"Social distancing is still one of our best protections," said Tracy. "In public, we should continue to stay at least 6-feet apart, wear masks, and continue to practice good personal hygiene. Businesses should also exercise common sense -- keep your employees and the public safe."

An updated joint resolution from the County Health Department and local governments reinforcing the Governor's existing guidelines will be adopted next Monday, according to the statement.

Different categories of services require different approaches, the guidance stated, and all reopening should occur while maintaining social distancing and taking proper hygiene measures, such as frequent and thorough hand-washing, covering a cough or sneeze and staying home if one feels sick.

Essential businesses should maintain current operations with controls such as shields, universal masking, appropriate glove usage, and so on.

Personal services such as accounting, legal services, nail and hair salons and non-urgent healthcare can be performed by appointment only, so patrons are not held in a waiting room together. Social distancing and masks are required. Retail transactions should be performed only with shields in place.

Restaurants and bars should follow the Missouri Restaurant Association guidelines, the guidance stated.

Buffet and self-serve areas should remain closed.

In-dining should occur by reservation only, and gathering in large groups, such as around a bar or in a waiting area, should not occur.

"We feel that servers and other staff should adhere to universal masking guidelines," the guidance read.

Food service in hotels and motels should follow the same general principles.

As for mass gatherings, "it is recommended at this time to cancel or postpone community mass gatherings. A number of factors have gone into making this recommendation, including the high density of individuals often in attendance in confined spaces, the new formation of clusters as people often travel from outside locations to attend, and the age of the group gathering."

Team sports, spectator sporting events, and public swimming pools remain unadvisable.

Individual activities, such as hunting, running, golfing, biking and so on, where social distancing is possible, are encouraged.

Faith-based organizations are asked to weigh carefully the type of meeting and event to be held against the potential risk imposed on the congregation and community.

"Churches should endorse a statement that encourages high risk individuals, particularly the elderly, to remain at home until such time as a vaccine is available," the guidance stated.

For governmental public activities, teleconferencing should be used where possible.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities should follow CDC and CMS guidance and remain closed to visitation.

"In summary, each of us has a responsibility to others in our family, workplace and community. Do not take unwarranted risks. Do not require others to take unwarranted risks," the guidance stated.

Jackson and Cape Girardeau issued city-specific information.

City Hall

Jackson City Hall at 101 Court Street will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. Customers are encouraged to use the drive-through lanes, online bill pay option, or conduct business over the phone at (573) 243-3568.

Cape Girardeau City Hall is closed through May 10. Utility payments are accepted by phone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or secure dropbox near City Hall's customer service entrance for cash or check, or applications for new and transfer services. New and transfer services can also be initiated by emailing customerservice@cityofcape.org. Disconnects for non-payment have been postponed so all households will have water for hygiene purposes. Late fees are not being assessed.

In Jackson, in-person Board of Aldermen meetings resume in May, with limited seating. Meetings will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.