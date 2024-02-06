Cape County inmate found dead

On Jan. 16, a 60-year-old male was found to be deceased in his cell at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Justice Center.
A news release from the Sheriff’s Department, said authorities believe his passing was from natural causes due to complications related to preexisting health issues.
There will be an autopsy, as is protocol for any death in the County’s Justice Center. When the release was sent, the autopsy had not yet been scheduled.
