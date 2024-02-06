Cape County inmate died of cardiac arrest

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, staff was alerted by the inmate's cellmate that they were unresponsive Saturday. Staff attempted resuscitation through the use of an AED and CPR until medical personnel arrived.

"The care and custody of those housed in our facility is a momentous responsibility not taken lightly," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said in the release. "Passing from natural causes is not something that can be predicted or prevented. Our condolences go out to the inmate's family."