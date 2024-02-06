All sections
NewsSeptember 13, 2019
Cape County 'I voted' sticker design contest announced
Voters in Cape Girardeau County next year will be wearing "I Voted" stickers featuring the winning sticker design of a contest now underway through the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office. The contest, which began this week, is open to all Cape Girardeau County residents. The winning design will be used as the official "I Voted" stickers available at the polls starting in 2020...
Southeast Missourian

Voters in Cape Girardeau County next year will be wearing "I Voted" stickers featuring the winning sticker design of a contest now underway through the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.

The contest, which began this week, is open to all Cape Girardeau County residents. The winning design will be used as the official "I Voted" stickers available at the polls starting in 2020.

"Our goal is to encourage county residents to participate civically by using their creative talents," said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

The deadline to submit design entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Entries will be posted online where county residents will be able to vote for their favorite designs.

More information and official contest rules are available on the county clerk's website, capecountyelections.com.

Local News
