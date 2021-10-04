All sections
October 4, 2021

Cape County 'I Voted' sticker contest now open

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is once again calling for design submissions of "I Voted" stickers. A Facebook post from the office's page announced Friday the 2022-2023 contest is now open for submissions. Designs will be voted on to choose a winner that will become the stickers handed out at the polls in Cape Girardeau County...

Southeast Missourian
The "I Voted" sticker contest winner for 2020-2021, designed by Brian Hahs of Jackson.
The "I Voted" sticker contest winner for 2020-2021, designed by Brian Hahs of Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is once again calling for design submissions of "I Voted" stickers.

The "I Voted" sticker contest winner for 2019-2020, designed by Lydia Riehn of Jackson.
The "I Voted" sticker contest winner for 2019-2020, designed by Lydia Riehn of Jackson.

A Facebook post from the office's page announced Friday the 2022-2023 contest is now open for submissions. Designs will be voted on to choose a winner that will become the stickers handed out at the polls in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the official rules, those eligible to enter the contest are Cape Girardeau County residents who are not immediate family members of clerk's office employees or members of their households.

All artwork must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Late entries will not be accepted. Multiple entries are permitted. No entry fee is required to participate in the contest.

This is the third time the clerk's office is conducting the contest. Previous winners were Brian Hahs of Jackson for the 2020-2021 stickers and Lydia Riehn of Jackson for the 2018-2019 stickers.

For more information and how to enter a submission, visit www.capecountyelections.com.

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

