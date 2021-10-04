Cape County 'I Voted' sticker contest now open

According to the official rules, those eligible to enter the contest are Cape Girardeau County residents who are not immediate family members of clerk's office employees or members of their households.

All artwork must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Late entries will not be accepted. Multiple entries are permitted. No entry fee is required to participate in the contest.

This is the third time the clerk's office is conducting the contest. Previous winners were Brian Hahs of Jackson for the 2020-2021 stickers and Lydia Riehn of Jackson for the 2018-2019 stickers.

For more information and how to enter a submission, visit www.capecountyelections.com.