Cape County House candidates speak on agendas

"In my time in law enforcement, we were sending people off, people that I would arrest who were dealing drugs or whatever, and I'd see them back in the community in five or six months," Hovis said. "Then we would pick, sometimes, to go federal on some of these, because at the federal level, if you have a ten-year sentence, you serve 80% of your time. So if I had somebody who's dealing drugs, and they're shooting one another and stuff like that, we figured out that we couldn't get witnesses to testify against them. Sometimes we'd put federal charges on them so that we would know they would be gone for a while and not continuing that activity.

"At the state level, there were some problems with that because everybody believes in second chances, even if you'd arrest someone and they would go to court over here and they'd be found guilty or they'd plead guilty."

__Education__

Green — who graduated from a public school, and whose wife, Sarah, is a former public school teacher — encouraged reducing the influence of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and returning control of local public schools to the local boards of education. He also emphasized the importance of students being able to choose what they want to study rather than where to attend school.

"School choice needs to be less about where you study and needs to be more about options on what to study," Green said. "Right now, there's a waiting list for high school students to attend technical schools. CTC does a great job, but the demand far exceeds the supply, and it's time to consider as many options as we can. These could include apprenticeships, work programs or even newer innovative ideas to make the education a person receives match the profession and the contributions of society they are choosing to make."

During his allotted time, Hovis explained his current frustration with an omnibus bill on education.

"I am a supporter of all education," Hovis said. "Now, sometimes the public schools will call me and say, "Do not vote for this bill and do not vote for this bill because it's going to take money away from public education. Then I've got the charter schools. They'll call and say, 'Well, don't leave us out. We're filling an important role in that.' Then you've got your parochial and your private, and you've got your homeschoolers, and all of them want one thing or the other. They've taken this one omnibus bill, and they've thrown all of that stuff together into one hoping that everybody will vote for it and hoping they'll get the two or three things they want. Right now, I've told people and I'll share it down here, I'm going to vote 'no' on that bill."

__Technological improvements__

One thing Green and Hovis agreed on was improving the technology in government. Green — who spent 15 years working in tech development, management and leadership — emphasized the importance of safeguarding citizens' privacy and explained that Missouri is behind other states regarding the state government's current technology.

"Regrettably, Missouri is way behind the other states," Green said. "I would routinely attend national conferences, and Missouri might be one of the few states that has not implemented a certain technology. Even Rep. (John) Voss mentioned this in a previous meeting as being a big problem he's trying to address through the purchasing and procurement of systems."

Hovis echoed Green's sentiment, describing a particular situation where new tech would have helped avoid a major issue.

"We just had an issue with one of the one of the sections that I chair over, and we lost some information because of some outdated computers," Hovis said. "Now, we have it in the budget to replace those. But what they've been doing up there currently, when I spoke with House research on this and on the Senate research side is that as it breaks, they're fixing it, because we don't have enough money to put all the new systems in right now."