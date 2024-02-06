Cape County homicide suspect dead in New Madrid County

A suspect in a homicide in rural Cape Girardeau County has died after a standoff with law enforcement in New Madrid County, according to a news release issued late Wednesday by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

According to the release, at approximately 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies responded to a wellbeing check at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road.

Deputies located a deceased male inside the residence, and foul play was suspected.

A male suspect was identified, and later located at a hotel in New Madrid County, the release stated. He had a female hostage with him.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid police department, Marston (Missouri) police department and Sikeston Department of Public Safety contacted the suspect at the hotel and attempted to negotiate with him.