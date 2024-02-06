Cape County homicide suspect dead in New Madrid County

A suspect in a homicide in rural Cape Girardeau County has died after a standoff with law enforcement in New Madrid County, according to a news release issued late Wednesday by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
According to the release, at approximately 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies responded to a wellbeing check at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road.
Deputies located a deceased male inside the residence, and foul play was suspected.
A male suspect was identified, and later located at a hotel in New Madrid County, the release stated. He had a female hostage with him.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid police department, Marston (Missouri) police department and Sikeston Department of Public Safety contacted the suspect at the hotel and attempted to negotiate with him.
"After speaking with him for a period of time, the male suspect committed suicide," the release stated, noting the female hostage was not harmed.
Neither the suspect nor the victims' names were released as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated and is investigating the case, according to the release.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
