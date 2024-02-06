All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2018
Cape County History Center displays 20 trees for the holidays
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The "Historic Goat Cart" from the Baughn family collection is seen Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
The "Historic Goat Cart" from the Baughn family collection is seen Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

Those visiting the Cape Girardeau County History Center in uptown Jackson will be met with a display of 20 trees, each displaying unique themes with decorations representing local organizations, clubs, churches and businesses.

Barbara Lohr, former mayor of Jackson and history center docent, said this is the fourth year the center has hosted the display. This yearï¿½s theme is ï¿½Through the Eyes of a Child.ï¿½

The first tree ï¿½ one of several 6-and-a-half to 7-feet tall ï¿½ visible upon entry is Santa Claus-themed, decorated by members of LEOS (Letï¿½s Eat Out Social Club). The group comprises ladies who get together and eat at a restaurant once a month, Lohr said.

Other themed trees throughout the lobby include ï¿½Charlie Brown/Peanuts,ï¿½ with ornaments provided by history center staff member Mary Ann Haynes; ï¿½Twelve Days of Christmas,ï¿½ adorned with pear-inspired ornaments; ï¿½The Nutcracker,ï¿½ featuring nutcracker ornaments varying in size and color; and a tree displaying Barbie memorabilia with items from the collections of history center volunteers Mary Kiehne and Padge Haman.

When observing the display and following the path clockwise from the windows facing West Main Street, the first tree seen was decorated by Exchange Community Church in Jackson, with vintage childrenï¿½s toy replicas as ornaments.

A Christmas tree designed by Exchange Communities Church stands at the front of a row of trees Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A Christmas tree designed by Exchange Communities Church stands at the front of a row of trees Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

As the path continues, a tree titled ï¿½I Want to be President When I Grow Upï¿½ includes ornaments provided by Don Niswonger. The ornaments are from the White House Historical Association, according to Lohr.

The ï¿½Birdwatching Treeï¿½ is next, followed by the ï¿½Hispanic Crochet Ministry Tree,ï¿½ provided by St. Vincentï¿½s Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, and decorated by three Hispanic women, according to Lohr.

ï¿½They had so much fun,ï¿½ Lohr said. ï¿½Everybody was laughing and chattering. It certainly was not work for them. They really

enjoyed it.ï¿½

The tree features several crocheted interpretations of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, along with miniature piï¿½ata sculptures.

A "Peanuts"-themed Christmas tree decorated with a collection from Cape Girardeau County History Center staffer Mary Ann Haynes is seen Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the history center in Jackson.
A "Peanuts"-themed Christmas tree decorated with a collection from Cape Girardeau County History Center staffer Mary Ann Haynes is seen Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the history center in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

As visitors complete the rest of the Christmas tree route, theyï¿½ll find the ï¿½Veterans Tree,ï¿½ exuding multiple patriotic elements, honoring those serving and all who have served.

A tree celebrating the story of Christmas, Lohr said, represents one of five churches within uptown Jackson that are more than 100 years old. It was decorated and provided by Linda Martin, on behalf of Immaculate

Conception Church.

In the back corner of the history center stands an authentic 100-year-old German ï¿½feather treeï¿½ with candlesticks donated by Carol Simon of Oriole.

Also among the display is a tree representing High Street Station, provided by High Street Station owner Lynnette Strange, adorned with Strangeï¿½s childrenï¿½s ornaments.

Ornaments hang from a tree designed by the LEOs club Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
Ornaments hang from a tree designed by the LEOs club Tuesday at the "Through the Eyes of a Child" Christmas tree exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

Midway within the gallery sits a three-piece Nativity on a vintage J. & C. Fischer piano placed in front of a king-size quilt hanging from the wall ï¿½ all made by history center volunteer Vicki Crites Lane.

Near the end of the pathway of pines stands the ï¿½Bring & Buy Tree,ï¿½ which serves as a way people can donate to the food pantry of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance, Lohr explained.

The ornaments on display are donated and may be purchased off of the tree, along with objects lying underneath.

ï¿½Or if they want to, they can make a donation,ï¿½ Lohr said.

Before guests observe the final tree, ï¿½Thereï¿½s No Place Like Gnome,ï¿½ they are greeted by a life-size Darth Vader cardboard cutout ï¿½ with lightsaber ï¿½ standing next to the tabletop-size tree, containing multiple similar-themed ornaments, decked by Stan Baughn.

The history center display is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A complete schedule can be found at the Cape Girardeau County History Center Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Local News
