Cape County hires new website vendor

The redesign of Cape Girardeau County's webpages will be done by a local firm, as the county's commission this week awarded B&B Media of Cape Girardeau the $29,677 contract to makeover the 11-year old website.

Austin Bollinger, B&B's owner, said given the additional work to make the site Americans with Disability Act compliant, the redesign should be completed in three to four months with ongoing web support costs of $1,419 annually.

Bollinger, a 2010 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, started the company in October after having previously worked seven years for Element 74, which designed the county's current website, www.capecounty.us.

B&B stands for Beard and Bollinger, the original surnames of his mother and father.

Bollinger said the new county site, when finished, will also consolidate two other web properties: www.capecountyparks.us and www.capecountyelections.com.