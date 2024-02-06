Cape County hires new website vendor

The redesign of Cape Girardeau County's webpages will be done by a local firm, as the county's commission this week awarded B&B Media of Cape Girardeau the $29,677 contract to makeover the 11-year old website.
Austin Bollinger, B&B's owner, said given the additional work to make the site Americans with Disability Act compliant, the redesign should be completed in three to four months with ongoing web support costs of $1,419 annually.
Bollinger, a 2010 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, started the company in October after having previously worked seven years for Element 74, which designed the county's current website, www.capecounty.us.
B&B stands for Beard and Bollinger, the original surnames of his mother and father.
Bollinger said the new county site, when finished, will also consolidate two other web properties: www.capecountyparks.us and www.capecountyelections.com.
The county will fund the redesign and support from its internet technology and equipment budget, according to county information technology director Eric McGowen.
B&B Media was chosen from among five bidders for the work.
Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst voted Monday to purchase two new pieces of equipment.
Both equipment buys will be financed via the highway funds line item.
