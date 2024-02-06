Cape County Health Center to host Moderna, J&J booster clinic Monday

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people Monday.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a vaccination clinic will be held at the Show Me Center on Southeast Missouri State University's campus at 1333 N. Sprigg Street. The shots are free.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services amended the state's standing orders for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots on Friday following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago must meet certain criteria to receive a booster shot. They must be 65 or older, or 18 or older and either live in a long-term care setting, have long-term medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 or older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
When the CDC recommended boosters last week for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the agency also gave clearance for eligible adults to "mix and match," or choose a brand of vaccine for their booster shot differing from the brand of their original vaccine dose.
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said health center employees will work with each booster-shot seeker on an individual basis to determine whether mixing and matching is the best approach.
"Always, we advise that they check with their health care provider to see what the best option is for them," Wernsman said.
Individuals do not need to get their booster shots at the same location they received their initial series. Though, Wernsman said it is important people bring their vaccination cards with them so whoever is providing booster shots can ensure which vaccine was initially received.
Appointments are required for the clinic Monday and may be made on the health center's website — www.capecountyhealth.com — or by calling (537) 335-7846.
Health center staff will also administer initial Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as well as first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
All Missourians 12 or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center only offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which can be given to individuals 18 or older.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available daily at the health center. Appointments may be made by calling (573) 335-7846.
Wernsman said Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center plans to host a second Moderna and J&J COVID-19 booster clinic Nov. 9 at the Jackson Elks Lodge. A start and end time for the clinic has not been set.
Wernsman said the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will eventually be available through the health center's office.