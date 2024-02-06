Cape County health center reaccredited

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has received a five-year accreditation from the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH), an achievement matched by only a handful of county health departments in the state.

Accreditation is an affirmation the health center meets or exceeds the requirements necessary to provide essential public health services to the community, according to Jane Wernsman, director of the health center on Linden Street in Cape Girardeau.

MICH is the accrediting body for the Missouri Voluntary Accreditation Program for Local Public Health Agencies.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center was initially accredited by MICH in 2015. MICH executive director Dennis Diehl presented an accreditation plaque to the health center’s board of trustees and leadership staff earlier this week.