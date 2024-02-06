Restaurant managers may wince at the sight of a health inspector walking through the door, but the inspector's job is to make sure the diners of the establishment are safe from foodborne illnesses.

Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center are responsible for conducting health inspections of local restaurants periodically throughout the year.

Supervisor of the Environmental Services Department Amy Morris said there are five most common risk factors for foodborne illnesses and health inspectors concentrate their efforts on those factors.

"They include holding food at the wrong improper temperature, cooking food to improper temperatures or failing to cook food to the proper temperature, using contaminated equipment and poor personal hygiene," Morris said. "Those are typically what causes foodborne illnesses by themselves."

Different priority levels and complaints determine how often a restaurant receives a health inspection by the organization. The three priority levels are low, medium and high and the levels are based on what type of ingredients are used and the processes the restaurant workers do when preparing the food.

Restaurants storing its raw ingredients, cook the food from a raw state and reheat food are typically a high priority. Businesses recognized as a high priority level are supposed to be inspected every six months.