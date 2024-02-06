Cape County health board takes no action on trustee's mask motion

A motion by a member of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to disavow government face mask recommendations died when it failed to receive a second during a virtual meeting of the board Tuesday afternoon.

Board member Eric Becking said he is concerned schools, businesses and other groups are listening to the health department's recommendations about mask usage and COVID-19 vaccinations and are, in turn, using them as "mandates" to require various health precautions.

"I've been getting a lot of feedback from the public and wonder if there is a way for us, as a board, to update our position and release entities to have the ability to make their own call on what they want to do," Becking said. "Specifically, the Cape public schools are referencing us a lot saying they're going to do what we recommend."

He said recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been inconsistent and have caused public confusion.

"People look to us to see what it is we're saying and I feel there are so many different opinions," Becking told the other trustees during the 90-minute online meeting. Just over half the meeting was devoted to COVID-related topics and whether the board should go on record as not recommending any public health precautions.

Specifically, he said he is concerned public schools in Cape Girardeau have extended the district's mask and quarantine requirements while the Jackson School District does not have similar rules.

"Jackson schools are taking a complete different position than the Cape schools and we're (only) eight miles apart," he said. "I think it would behoove us to make a statement or some sort of declaration to say, 'We want to trust you to make the best decision for your school," he said. "There's got to be some way to say, 'It's not us'."

Becking went on to say, "Our statement (should be) you can do whatever the heck you want."

MSHSAA and DESE guidelines

Others on the board disagreed. "The issue with the schools is not us, it's MSHSAA," said board member Diane Howard in reference to the Missouri State High School Activities Association. "MSHSAA has guidelines they're imposing on the districts. We have no leverage whatsoever (but) MSHSAA has tons of leverage."

Howard, an attorney who serves as legal counsel for a number of school districts including the Cape Girardeau School District, said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also has health and safety requirements based on local COVID case levels, which schools are expected to follow.

She said MSHSAA has been critical of some schools not following DESE's guidance and member schools that do not follow those guidelines could be found in violation and could be disqualified from participation in various school activities. DESE, she said, takes into consideration CDC masking guidelines when issuing guidance to school districts.

"But as you all know they (CDC guidelines) change about every seven days," Becking said. "How could we just say to Neil Glass, the superintendent (of the Cape Girardeau School District), 'Hey, listen, there are recommendations everywhere and you've got to use your best resources to make the best decision for your school' because, like I said, Jackson schools are doing something completely different."

He told the other board members the mask issue "is affecting people's lives every day. They're having to mask up. I'm not masking up when I'm going to a lot of places and I can't imagine every day knowing that you're masking up and (following) all these different rules when there are places just five miles away that aren't."