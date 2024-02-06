If there was one thing everyone at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks.

About 30 county residents — all masked and seated at least 6 feet from each other — turned out for the two-hour meeting at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to tell board members what they think of the county’s face mask mandate that went into effect July 13 in response to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Some said they believe masks are necessary to help control the spread of coronavirus and can help save lives. Others said masks are harmful because they can become contaminated, force people to breathe carbon dioxide and infringe on personal rights.

Still others stood outside the meeting room because they preferred not to wear masks as requested by the health board. In fact, police asked two people to leave the room before the meeting started because they refused to wear face coverings.

Those against

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Diane Howard, far right, responds to a comment during a health center board of trustees meeting Tuesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“I see it as my personal rights being trampled on,” said Josh Johnson, one of several people who addressed the board in opposition to the face mask mandate.

Johnson and others said their personal freedoms are being violated by the health department’s order requiring most people older than 9 to wear face masks in public places throughout the county. “After the masks comes the goggles, because you can get it (coronavirus) through your eyes, and after the goggles comes the vaccine,” Johnson said. “It’s a slippery slope.”

Several people alleged the COVID-19 pandemic has been blown out of proportion and that some medical experts disagree with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials, including President Donald Trump, who recently said masks are “patriotic” and can be helpful in slowing the spread of the disease.

“The whole COVID-19 narrative does not make sense,” said Rita LaVanchy, a registered nurse who referenced a video posted on social media earlier this week featuring several physicians who contradicted CDC recommendations.

“Why isn’t Dr. Fauci meeting with them?” she asked in reference to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “They are saving people’s lives and they are risking their reputations to do it. There are doctors in this community that know this is not right, but they’re scared to speak out.”

(The video LaVanchy referenced was subsequently removed from social media platforms.)

Several people told the health board members that masks can be more detrimental than coronavirus itself.

“I learned in science class that it is poisonous to breathe carbon dioxide and that’s what your body puts out,” said Jane Sandvos, who said masks trap CO2 and make it difficult to breathe.

“My children are in the medical field and they are forced to wear these things over their face for 12 hour shifts,” she said. “Now I have young ones coming up, teenagers, trying to get a job and they’re forced to wear masks over their faces for hours at a time. They don’t get a break, they don’t get to breathe oxygen.”

Some questioned the manner in which the health board issued its face mask order and whether board members gathered input from the business community.

Jeremy Roth, a Cape Girardeau business owner, said he spoke to 69 business owners in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area and that 95% of them were against mandatory face masks.

“How many business owners did you actually speak with before this decision was made?” Roth asked the board, and said the order is hurting the county’s economy.

“My viewpoint on this (the mask mandate) is that it’s pro business,” answered board member John Freeze, who said he prefers face masks to business closures.

“I would hate to go through another shutdown. That’s where you kill the business,” he said.