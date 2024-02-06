Cape County health board maintains mask mandate

Cape Girardeau County’s face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now.

Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 22. However, the mask order could be reconsidered before then, depending on COVID-19 case trends in the coming weeks.

The order has been in place since July 13 when the number of active cases in Cape Girardeau County exceeded 200. By Aug. 5, about three weeks after the mask order began, the county’s active case count had dropped to 69.

Since then, the number of active cases in Cape Girardeau County has gradually risen. On Tuesday, the county had 163 active cases.

Tuesday’s vote took place during the health board’s regular monthly meeting at the Osage Centre, which was attended by about three dozen socially-distanced, mostly masked county residents, and followed nearly an hour of public comments.

Most of the comments were from those who wanted the board to rescind the order. Several said the masks were ineffective and a hazard to public health, while others said they opposed the order because they said it restricted their personal freedom.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member John Freeze asks a speaker to provide a source for information cited regarding COVID-19 fatality rates Tuesday during a Board of Trustees meeting at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Angry voices

Some of the public statements were punctuated with raised voices and pointed fingers as several people accused the board of “perpetuating hysteria.”

“This mandate is not in the best interest of our citizens,” Mark Gihring told the board.

Gihring, who had previously addressed members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission in opposition to the mask mandate, is a science teacher, school bus driver and small-farm owner in northern Cape Girardeau County.

The mask order, Gihring said, is detrimental to businesses and causes “psychological and emotional damage” to people.

“I’m a bus driver. When a first-grader or kindergartner gets on the bus and wants me to give them a hug, what am I supposed to do? Smile through my mask, brush them aside, send them to their seat wondering why they’ve been rejected? That’s absurd,” he said.

“Masking the public dehumanizes us,” Gihring continued. “The mental pictures that come to mind when I think of a masked society are those of Communist Russia or North Korea — no feeling, no empathy, just existence, and that’s not how I want to live.”

Gihring compared masks to “a seed of restricting personal freedom” that “must be destroyed before it grows into a deeply-rooted tree of totalitarian oppression.”

Among others who spoke in opposition to the mask order was Rita LaVanchy, who emphasized the benefits of a healthy lifestyle as a means to build immunity to coronavirus.

“We need to promote health rather than a forced mandate that hinders health and immunity,” said LaVanchy, who has spoken in opposition to face masks at several recent meetings of the County Commission and the July 28 meeting of the health board.